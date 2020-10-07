A public comment period has opened for a proposed expansion of the lahar detection system at Mount Rainier National Park.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) Cascades Volcano Observatory has proposed changes to the existing volcano monitoring system inside Mount Rainier National Park.
Public input will be accepted during the scoping period from Oct. 5 through 30, and is intended to assist the National Park Service (NPS) in identifying concerns, alternatives and suggested mitigations. To submit comments at any point during the open comment period, go to the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/moralahardetection.
A virtual public meeting to provide a project overview and answer questions is scheduled for 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
“The proposed lahar detection system would help us to install a world-class, real-time monitoring network to detect the earliest signs of unrest,” Seth Moran, Scientist-in-Charge at the USGS Cascades Volcano Observatory stated. Lahars, or volcanic mudslides are the primary hazard for people near Mount Rainier if the volcano should erupt.
The USGS monitors Mount Rainier volcanic activity along with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network using a network of monitoring stations consisting of 13 seismic and 6 Global Positioning System (GPS) installations located within 12 miles (20 kilometers) of the summit. The USGS proposal would expand the system to improve overall volcano monitoring and lahar detection capacity and provide more rapid notification to the immediate area and surrounding communities in the event of a volcanic event or mudflow.
“The USGS and NPS are working together to identify how to best meet monitoring and lahar detection needs while minimizing the potential for adverse effects to park resources and values at Mount Rainier National Park,” Superintendent Chip Jenkins said.
“We’d like to hear what questions and ideas people have,” he continued. “Mount Rainier National Park provides unparalleled opportunities for learning and understanding the nature of the Mount Rainier volcano. We support improved monitoring of volcanic hazards in partnership with USGS to help protect local communities while also continuing to preserve the character of the Mount Rainier Wilderness and the integrity of the park’s National Historic Landmark District.”
