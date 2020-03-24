Mount Rainier
The Tatoosh Range is seen above Paradise from the lookout at Panorama Point.

 Alex Brown / abrown@chronline.com

Mount Rainier National Park is closing roads to public vehicles in response to Centers for Disease Control (CDC), state and county public health service guidelines for social distancing. 

The closure went into effect Tuesday afternoon. 

“This closure will prohibit all vehicles, including cars, buses, motorcycles and nonmotorized vehicles such as bicycles from entering the park. The park’s main gate near Ashford will also be closed,” according to a news release from the park. 

The park will continue to maintain critical systems and infrastructure during the public closure. Updated guidelines for acquiring backcountry and climbing permits will be announced on the park’s webpage — www.nps.gov/mora

The park will not conduct on-site educational programs, pick up trash or provide public restrooms. 

The National Park Inn, gift shop and restaurant operated by Rainier Guest Services are also now closed.

 “The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Mount Rainier National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels,” the news release states.

The park’s backcountry will remain accessible to the public, but visitors are advised to follow public health guidelines on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

The NPS also encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Mount Rainier, including:  

