Mount Rainier National Park is closing roads to public vehicles in response to Centers for Disease Control (CDC), state and county public health service guidelines for social distancing.
The closure went into effect Tuesday afternoon.
“This closure will prohibit all vehicles, including cars, buses, motorcycles and nonmotorized vehicles such as bicycles from entering the park. The park’s main gate near Ashford will also be closed,” according to a news release from the park.
The park will continue to maintain critical systems and infrastructure during the public closure. Updated guidelines for acquiring backcountry and climbing permits will be announced on the park’s webpage — www.nps.gov/mora.
The park will not conduct on-site educational programs, pick up trash or provide public restrooms.
The National Park Inn, gift shop and restaurant operated by Rainier Guest Services are also now closed.
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Mount Rainier National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels,” the news release states.
The park’s backcountry will remain accessible to the public, but visitors are advised to follow public health guidelines on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The NPS also encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Mount Rainier, including:
Exploring the park from home through the newly released Mount Rainier National Park Virtual Tour.
Check the webcams for a mountain fix.
Follow @MountRainierNPS on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, and YouTube.
Explore the Mount Rainier National Park website.
Take in views through 360 video.
Find your favorite photos in online galleries on the website and Flickr.
And, finally, share and search other #ShareMyRainier experiences on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.