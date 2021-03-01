The Mossyrock School District has hired Larry Markuson to serve its new superintendent starting July 1, 2021.
Interim Superintendent Glenn Malone took over this past summer and indicated in November that he was not interested in the permanent superintendent position, Mossyrock School Board Chair Denise Weise wrote in a letter to the community.
Malone has served as interim superintendent since July 1, 2020, when former Mossyrock superintendent Dr. Lisa Grant began her role as the Centralia School District’s superintendent.
The school board interviewed three candidates for the position in mid-February and selected Markuson after deliberation in an executive session.
“This was a very difficult decision for the board to make. Board members felt that there were two strong candidates but felt that Markuson was a better fit for the community and the school district,” Weise’s letter read. “We think he’ll be a great addition to our community and a strong leader for our schools.”
Markuson, a Montana native, received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics, master’s degree in educational leadership and his superintendent certification at Montana State University. He has been a superintendent for over 17 years.
He has served as the superintendent at White Sulphur Springs School District, a small district of about 200 students, for the past seven years. Weise said the school board feels that the transition to Mossyrock, a district with about 500 students, will be seamless.
Markuson described a more hands-off leadership style during an interview with The Chronicle, saying: “I believe that we hire good people and then get out of the way and let them do their job.”
“I understand that oversight is needed and at times you need to step in and make a course correction, but we really capitalize on other people’s strengths. I’ve never met someone who is not better than me at something and I want to utilize their strengths to help make me better,” he said.
Markuson said that he needs to acquaint himself with Washington state COVID-19 guidelines but at his current school district in Montana, they have changed the school’s schedule in an effort to have fewer people in the hallways at once.
“They are in their class from 9 until noon and they go to lunch, and when they come back from lunch, they are in their second class from 1 until 4,” he said. “We use desk shields and masks and hired people for additional sanitation. We haven't had to close even one day and we have had only one case in our school for the year so far.”
Markuson said he loves having a career in education and enjoys working at small school districts where he can build relationships with all of the students and their families.
“Any decision we make is focused on the kids and their education,” Markuson said.