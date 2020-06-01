About 150 people gathered at the intersection of Second Street and Bingham Drive in Morton Sunday afternoon to show that the old logging town is still kicking in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic with a gathering dubbed the “Faith, Family and Freedom Event.”
Morton Mayor Dan Mortensen said the event was coordinated by himself, Rebecca Starr-Justice, who served as the emcee of the event, with Town and Country Flowers and the Morton Police Department.
The genesis of the event, Mortensen said, was from a Facebook post that didn’t sit well with him.
Mortensen said the post stated something to the effect of: “Hey, everytime we come through Morton we’ve checked the cameras and it looks like Morton’s dead, there’s nothing going on in Morton, nobody’s around, all the businesses are shut down.”
“And so we decided that we needed to let them know that Morton is alive and well and were surviving,” Mortensen said.
Morton Police Chief Roger Morningstar added: “It was just trying to show people that they don’t have to succumb to all of this fear that you see in the media. There is a lot of anxiety, a lot of fear and people are afraid to go to church, people are afraid to do a lot of things, this is just to show that we’re all in this together.”
The event was not in accordance with the social distancing measures under phase 2 of the Safe Start Washington plan for reopening. Sunday afternoon was about celebrating faith, family and freedom for the East Lewis County community.
The organized event lasted about 30 minutes and was filled with prayers, songs and speeches.
At about 1 p.m., Pastor Tim Walker of Reconcile Church in Randle started the event by reading a Bible verse and a prayer, then passed the microphone off to Jesse Greenwood who was accompanied by fellow veterans to say the pledge of allegiance, then Darran and Tammy Cole with the Abundant Life Fellowship in Randle sang a couple of songs.
This was followed up by speeches from Morningstar and Mortensen, who also sang “God Bless America,” which was followed by some country tunes from Harold Justice. A prayer from Pastor Bob Henrickson of the Morton Seven Day Adventist Church wrapped things up.
Attendees of the “Faith, Family and Freedom Event” stayed after the songs, prayers and speech concluded to socialize in small circles with community members.
County commissioner Bobby Jackson made an appearance to show support for the East Lewis County community.
“The county commissioners don’t ever forget the east side of the county, we’re one big community here in Lewis County,” Jackson said. “The thing I like about it is the fact that it isn’t a political rally, you’re not going to see a bunch of candidate signs, we’re simply out here to celebrate freedom today.”
According to Mortensen and Morningstar, the event was intended to be an apolitical event that would be driven by celebrating faith, family and freedom, and for the most part, partisan politics were sidelined for the afternoon.
However, there were a few people who chose to exercise their first amendment rights by wearing a hat or a shirt in support of a particular candidate.
Heather McKenzie, while sporting a “Loren Culp for Governor” shirt, was in Morton on Sunday asking fellow attendees if they would sign a petition to support Referendum-90, an effort to repeal the comprehensive sex education law.
McKenzie said she wasn’t aware that the event wasn’t intended to be political, and she wasn’t the only one.
Janelle Nuesse of Chehalis made the trip down to Morton for the event. Just a day prior, she said she was in Olympia protesting the restrictions still in place under the stay-at-home order.
On Sunday, Nuesse wasn’t trying to begin a political dialogue, but she also hadn’t heard that the event would try and avoid political messages either.
“I mean I didn’t hear Republican versus Democrat, people’s names that we should vote for, and all that so I think it’s a fairly good balance,” Nuesse said.
