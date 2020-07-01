Although the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancelation of dozens of events this summer, including the annual Fourth of July parade in Centralia, a few organizations and businesses created alternative plans to help citizens celebrate Independence Day this year.
The Veterans Memorial Museum and the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum have partnered up to host a “static” Fourth of July parade from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in Chehalis.
“The fourth of July parade is so huge around here and I was so sad to see it canceled this year. I understand how it would be hard for the city to do it so this is kind of a concession. Hopefully, this is the only year we ever have to do this,” said Chip Duncan, director of the Veterans Memorial Museum.
The “static” nature of the parade means attendees will be in their cars and drive along a route that takes them through the different parade floats and displays. A Revolutionary War reenactment group will be in attendance as well as members of the Cruise Centralia car group, Duncan said.
The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum will be offering train rides at 1, 3, and 5 p.m. The train capacity has been reduced in order to enforce social distancing. Both the Veterans Memorial Museum and the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad Museum will be open to the public with limitations on the number of people that are allowed inside at a time.
The Bonanza BBQ Food Truck will be at the static parade which offers chicken, ribs, mac and cheese, beans, salad and cornbread, according to an email from the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum.
There is no charge for individuals or organizations to set up a display or stationary float on the nearly 20 acres of land shared between the Veterans Memorial Museum and Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum.
The static parade will be located at 100 SW Veterans Way in Chehalis. Tickets for the Fourth of July train rides can be reserved online at steamtrainride.com. There will be parking available in the parking lots of the two museums.
As for the quintessential Fourth of July firework display, the usual event at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds has been canceled but there will be a fireworks display at Fort Borst Park in Centralia beginning at 10:15 p.m.— sponsored by Uncle Ando’s Wurld of Weed in Centralia.
The park will be closed to visitors along with all sports fields and parking lots to provide a “fall zone” for debris but the city said that the firework display will be visible from all over Centralia — viewers are encouraged to watch the show from home or from a parking lot. The City of Centralia said in a news release the firework show will feature 8-inch and 10-inch shells.
There will also be a fireworks display in Packwood across from the Packwood Fire Hall at about 10 p.m. or whenever it’s dark enough outside. The Packwood firework display has been sponsored by Packwood Chevron, the Packwood Fire Association, and community donations.
It is being asked that attendees wear masks, maintain social distancing, and do not bring dogs or alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.