The six finalists for the 2020 Miss Lewis County contest have been announced in advance of this weekend’s grand finale event.
The annual program is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Corbet Theater at Centralia College. The current Miss Lewis County is Rebecca Ford.
“I learned a lot about myself and the program, and I’ve grown to love my platform,” Ford said after last year’s event.
Each year participants are eligible for thousands of dollars in scholarships.
This year’s candidates range in age from 17 to 20.
Rubilynn Saranchuk, 17, is a student at W.F. West High School. Her parents are Rob Gibbons and Tabitha Saranchuck and her hostess is Cami Huntting. Her talent is a dramatic interpretation of “Roller Hockey Practice,” and her platform is gender discrimination in sports. She is sponsored by county services and her little sister is Kinsley Santiago.
Sophie Moerke, 18, is an Adna High School student. Her parents are John and Jen Moerke and her hostess is Leah Freeman. Her talent is a jazz dance titled “Gold,” and her platform is managing depression through the arts. She is sponsored by the Southwest Washington Dance Center and Alderbrook Quarry and her little sister is Presley Strodemier.
Ciara Phipps, 20, is a student at Centralia College. Her parents are William Phipps and Christel Phipps and her hostess is Lisa Kindle. Her talent is a vocal performance of “Show Yourself” and her platform is promoting youth involvement in the community. Her sponsor is Sugar Esthetics and her little sister is Lilly Russo.
Taylor Dersheid, 19, is a student at Centralia College. Her parents are Randy and Jamie Stokes and her hostess is Kelli Boggs. Her talent is timbrel and she will perform “Storm the Forts of Darkness.”
Dersheid’s platform is youth mentoring, her sponsor is Ash & Roberts Family Dentistry and her little sister is Laney McGregor.
Angela March, 17, is a student at W.F. West High School. Her parents are Matthew and Rachel March and her hostess is Leslie Wohld. Her talent is a contemporary ballet performance of “Try” and her platform is teach youth the importance of nutrition.
Her sponsors are Community First Auto Center and the Southwest Washington Dance Center and her little sister is Jaylyn Evand.
Ashley Werner, 19, is a Centralia College student. Her parents are Larry and Melissa Werner and her hostess is Roberta Sexsmith. Her talent is a performance of “My Heart Will Go On,” on piano.
Her sponsor is Shawn Kirk of EK Riley Investments and her little sister is Lily Bailey.
