The Lewis County Auditor’s Office reported Wednesday that it planned to mail 396 ballots June 19 to all military and overseas voters for the August 4 primary election.
Military and overseas ballots are required by law to be mailed 45-days prior to the election
“The advanced mailing provides voters in the military or overseas with time to receive their ballot, learn about the candidates and/or issues, and return their ballot in a timely manner,” according to a news release from the auditor’s office.
For military and overseas voters, the date on the ballot declaration associated with the voter’s signature determines the validity of the ballot. The signature on the ballot declaration must be dated no later than Election Day and must be received by the Auditor’s Office one day prior to certification of the election. Voted ballots returned by fax or email is available to military and overseas voters only and must be received no later than 8 p.m. on election day.
If an individual does not receive a ballot, a replacement ballot may be obtained by calling (360) 740-1164, (360) 740-1278 or toll free within Lewis County at 1-800-562-6130 ext. 1164 or ext. 1278; or appear in person between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on election day. Voters can also go to www.Votewa.gov
