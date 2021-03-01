Michael Bannan Chosen as Newest Chehalis City Councilor

Michael Bannan was appointed to the Chehalis City Council Monday night by the remaining six council members to fill the position that was left vacant following former mayor pro-tem Chad Taylor’s resignation in February after he purchased The Chronicle.
Bannan, who works as general sales manager at Awesome Chevrolet in Chehalis, was among five candidates for the position.
Eric Carlson, former councilor Terry Harris, Katherine McDougall and Lindsey Senter also applied for the position.
The candidates were interviewed at a special meeting Monday. The city councilors received the candidates’ applications a few days prior.
Bannan will serve the rest of the term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2021. To stay on the council, he’ll need to run in the November general election.
The last time the Chehalis City Council had to fill an unexpired term was in October 1996, according to Chehalis City Clerk Caryn Foley.
Watch the meeting here: https://media.avcaptureall.com/session.html?sessionid=9afc2235-d359-44bd-afa0-3a910e960076&prefilter=258,1189
