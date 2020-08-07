The primary race for State Representative Position 2 for District 19 is still separated by about six points, with Republican Joel McEntire leading Democratic incumbent Brian Blake, with roughly 12,000 additional ballots counted since Tuesday night.
As of Friday, McEntire, of Cathlamet, holds 53.1 percent of votes in District 19 and 73.4 percent of the vote within Lewis County while Blake, of Longview, has 46.7 percent and 26.2 percent within Lewis County with 35,566 votes accounted for.
The margin of difference between McEntire and Blake has remained the same since election night on Tuesday, for both districtwide votes and the votes within Lewis County.
Because McEntire and Blake are the only two candidates running for District 19’s second State Rep. seat, they will both move on to the general election in November.
