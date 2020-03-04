The Lewis County Washington State Extension Master Recycler Composter program is hosting an “Upcycling to Unwind” workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Centralia Community Church of God at 3320 Borst Avenue in Centralia.
Register for the class by calling 360-740-1212 or emailing jason.adams@lewiscountywa.gov.
Learn how to upcycle silk or flannel sheets into pajama pants, socks into rice packs and scrap fabrics into eye masks.
Volunteers will bring lavender to use in the rice packs and are offering the class free of charge. Participants are welcome to bring lunch or a snack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.