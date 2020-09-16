The Lewis County Master Gardeners have scheduled their fall plant sale for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Borst Park demonstration garden greenhouse.
Trees, shrubs and perennials will be available. Masks are required and the sale will only accept checks or credit cards.
