Lewis County Public Utility District’s 14-year incumbent, Commissioner Ben Kostick is trailing with 48.4 percent of the vote over challenger Micheal Kelly’s 50.4 percent, after the first count of the votes on Tuesday evening.
“I believe that with the 589 votes that I have in the lead, will carry me through,” Kelly said. “I really feel honored to have this opportunity. I really look forward to making positive changes down there at the PUD — that’s my number one priority.”
In the primary election, Kostick received 50 percent of the vote while the half was split between challengers Kelly with 28 percent and Steve Grega with 21 percent.
Kelly works for TransAlta Centralia Generation LLC and said that his main goal on the board of commissioners would be to keep electricity costs low.
Kostick has been on the PUD commission board for 14 consecutive years and has owned and operated a CPA firm since 1996. He said that his priorities for the PUD in the coming years are to strengthen the more than 50-year-old infrastructure to continue to provide quality service to customers. He is also focused on expanding broadband fiber internet network to more areas in Lewis County.
“I think there’s still plenty of votes to be counted … we’ll just have to wait and see. I’ll be hanging on every ballot count. I’m not going to give up yet,” said Kostick.
He said that losing the election won’t deter him from continuing his long-time community involvement.
“I’ve been involved long before I was with the PUD and if this doesn’t turn out in my favor I will still stay involved with the community,” he said.
Incumbent Ed Rothlin is running unopposed as the PUD commissioner in District 2. Rothlin received 97.7 percent of the vote.
He was appointed to the commission in November of 2019 to serve until the next election after the death of Dean Dahlin who previously occupied the District 2 seat. Rothlin will finish out the remaining years of the six-year term.
Rothlin has worked in education for 42 years, most recently serving as the superintendent of the Chehalis School District. He announced his retirement from that position at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
The general election will be certified on Nov. 24.
