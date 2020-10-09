Drivers heading southbound on Second Avenue Northeast in downtown Napavine will notice something new: a giant Napavine Tigers mural.
Located on the side of the Lewis County Fire District 5 building on the corner of Second Avenue NE and East Jefferson, the gray, black and orange mural reads, “Welcome to Napavine. Home of the Tigers” with the Tigers’ mascot emblem in the middle.
A representative from the high school contacted the fire department with a local artist and painter, Carlos Lopez, who painted the entire mural freehand. Just down the road, Sweeny’s Ace Hardware donated all the paint.
Lopez pressure washed the side of the building last week, put a base coat on it and then spent about a day and a half painting it. The mural is nearly finished. All that’s left to do is some touching up and a little more background painting.
Dan Mahoney, the Lewis County Fire District 5 fire chief, said it’s the perfect way for the fire district to show support for the school district and athletics program.
“The fire department thought it would be a good plug for the students to put an advertisement supporting the high school and the Tigers,” Mahoney said.
