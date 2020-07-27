Centralia’s Lighted Tractor Parade received Washington State Main Street Program’s Outstanding Promotional Event Award this year during a virtual ceremony.
The Excellence on Main Awards recognizes communities, individuals, and organizations that are helping to achieve economic vitality and build sustainable communities through downtown preservation and revitalization, states a press release from the Washington State Main Street Program.
“The Lighted Tractor Parade is the kind of event where families, couples, and friends create treasured holiday memories,” said Breanne Durham, Washington Main Street Director. “Bringing people downtown is a mainstay of revitalization work, but what makes Centralia’s Lighted Tractor Parade outstanding is that it draws visitors and locals alike with an authentic and community-centered celebration.”
The lighted tractor parade, held the second Saturday in December, is a way to pay homage to Lewis County’s agriculture roots and brings people together in downtown Centralia during the holiday season, Centralia Downtown Association (CDA) Executive Director Terri Zambon said.
The event began in 2010 with a total of seven entries. Nowadays, the CDA must cap the entries at 90 while others join the waiting list. The parade is usually attended by over 15,000 people.
“Events are only a part of what the CDA does to revitalize downtown, but they are a vital part of promoting our town and drawing visitors who then have the opportunity to shop at our stores, eat in our restaurants and explore the charm of downtown Centralia,” said Zambon.
Zambon recognized that the volunteers, such as Amanda McDougall, who won the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2018, are who help to make events like the Lighted Tractor Parade so successful.
“We are also proud of our parade participants who do such an incredible job of creating stunning, fun and innovative floats. This is a win for all of us,” Zambon said.
The CDA is looking at the next lighted tractor parade and finding ways to keep the event safe in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
