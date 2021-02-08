Life Center in Centralia is seeking donations of blankets, coats, hats and gloves for its Winter Warmth Drive on Feb. 20. Community members are asked to drop off any warm items or bags of basic necessities at 201 North Rock St. any time between noon to 4 p.m. “It’s really cold,” said Emily Fountain, secretary at Life Center, when asked why Life Center was organizing the warm clothing drive now. Life Center staff and volunteers will partner with Gather Church and local homeless shelters to distribute items to people experiencing homelessness in the area. Pictured above are clothing drive organizers, from left, Emily Fountain, Jonathan Biggers, Deanna DiBenedetto, Lois Stukes and Ernest Stukes.
Life Center in Centralia Holding Warm Clothing Drive Feb. 20
- Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
