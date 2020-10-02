The Lewis County Economic Development Council is accepting applications for grants from an available $100,000 from the state Department of Commerce to help businesses recover from losses suffered due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The application period for the grant, funded through the state’s Working Washington Small Business Program and federal coronavirus relief, ends on Oct. 21.
“The length and depth of the pandemic have hit small, main street businesses hard,” said Lisa Brown, director of the state Department of Commerce. The EDC is one of more than 30 economic development organizations statewide working with Commerce to distribute $10 million in Working Washington and Small Business Emergency grants statewide.
“We look forward to the opportunity to help organizations within Lewis County during these challenging times,” said EDC chair Dan Rich.
Qualifying businesses must have no more than 20 employees and must have been impacted negatively by the pandemic.
For more information, contact Marrianne Schumacher at the Lewis EDC at 360-748-0114 or through www.lewis.edc.com.
More information is also available at startup.choosewashingtonstate.com/working-washington-grants-2/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.