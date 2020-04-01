During the COVID-19 emergency response and Governor Jay Inslee’s stay at home order, Lewis County Solid Waste is urging residents to obey the order by staying home, rather than coming to a transfer station to drop off their trash.
Instead, residents are encouraged to sign up for curbside pickup by calling LeMay at 360-736-4769, or if you live in Vader, call Community Waste and Recycling at 360-623-5383.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.