Lewis County residents filed 232 initial regular unemployment claims for the week of Sept. 13-19, a drop of exactly one claim from the previous week.
The county’s initial regular unemployment claims have remained relatively stable for the past nine weeks since Aug. 2-8. The last significant jump in claims came the week of July 12-18, when 294 residents filed. The week before that 398 people filed.
By industry for the current week, workers in specialty trade contractors filed the most claims, followed by social assistance, and heavy and civil engineering construction.
Washington state residents, meanwhile, filed 19,574 initial regular unemployment claims Sept. 13-19 — a jump of 6.4 percent from the previous week — and 540,153 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories — down 4.6 percent from the prior week, according to the state Employment Security Department.
For the week of Sept. 6-12, residents filed 18,403 initial regular unemployment claims and the week before that 20,006. Initial regular claims applications remain 271 percent above that for the same time period in 2019.
For the current week, ESD paid more than $154.5 million for 337,390 individual claims — a decrease of $2.8 million for 2,963 fewer people compared to the prior week.
