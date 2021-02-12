The Lewis County Treasurer’s Office will restrict hours and delay sending out tax statements due to COVID-19 complications, which are expected to be exacerbated during the upcoming tax collection period.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are finding it increasingly difficult to serve the taxpayers efficiently and effectively and to ensure the health and wellbeing of staff and citizens while operating a full open lobby schedule Monday through Friday,” a press release read.
Tax statements will be mailed out on Feb. 26 instead of Feb. 14. And starting March 1, the office will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Residents can call in or conduct online business at https://lewiscountywa.gov/offices/treasurer/ during normal hours, however, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a daily closure from noon to 1 p.m.
The office is encouraging residents to avoid coming into the office in-person. Normal in-person hours are expected to return in May.