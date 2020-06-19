The most recent 2020 Census response data shows that Lewis County residents have surpassed their self-response rate from the 2010 Census by about half a percentage point, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
In Lewis County, 59.1 percent of households have self-responded online, by phone or by mail, whereas in 2010 58.5 percent of households self-responded to the Census.
“The Census Bureau would like to extend our congratulations to the people of Lewis County for their high response rate,” said Julie Lam, regional director of the U.S. Census Bureau, in a press release. “Your response matters and will help your community get the accurate count it needs to secure federal funding for critical public services and political representation.”
Lewis County is one of more than a dozen Washington counties that surpassed its 2010 self-response rate, according to the release, but it is also down about 8 percentage points from the state’s self-response rate (66.9).
Households who have not responded to the 2020 Census can still complete the questionnaire online, by phone or by mail, and households who do not respond will receive a visit from a census taker who will help get your response.
“Census data is the basis for our democratic system of government, ensuring that representation in government is equally distributed,” the release reads.
