Lewis County Superior Court is negotiating a contract with a new health provider, CORE Health, for substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment for individuals going through the county’s drug court and family recovery court programs.
According to Drug Court Manager Stephanie Miller, the new partnership won’t necessarily mean new services will be provided to people in the programs, although language around “mental health” is expected to be included in the new contract, instead of just addressing substance use disorder.
The county’s current provider, Eugenia Center, was put on probation earlier this year by the Department of Health after then-CEO Niston Franco was accused of sexual misconduct.
CORE Health, which has clinics in Centralia and Longview, was chosen after four providers responded to the county’s request for proposals in August.
