Lewis County Still Assessing Flood Damage, Which Is Likely to Exceed Last Week’s Totals

As flood levels receded Thursday and Friday, Lewis County deactivated its emergency operations center amid a drier weather forecast.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Lewis County Division of Emergency Management was still assessing damage across the county, which Deputy Director Andy Caldwell said was more severe than last week’s flooding event, largely due to high winds that knocked down trees and caused power outages.
According to Lewis County Public Utility District’s outage map, power was largely restored to residents by Wednesday afternoon.
The monetary value of damage caused by the inclement weather is also expected to be greater than last week’s, mostly due to a minor mudslide in Napavine.
“Mitigation can be very costly on that,” Caldwell said.
The county is eligible for federal financial assistance if the financial burden of responding to the event exceeds about $300,000. Caldwell said hopefully the county is able to lump together last week’s damages with this week’s. He also commended the county’s prosecutor’s office, the staff of which helped fill sandbags for the public this week.
“They actually took the time to come down and they bagged literally hundreds of sandbags for the public over the last two days,” Caldwell said. “That was an amazing gesture and a big help.”
The Cowlitz River at Randle and the Chehalis River at Mellen Street were the final two rivers to remain in flood advisories on Thursday afternoon, but they had receded by Friday morning.
The National Weather Service predictions are for drying conditions through the weekend, so the rivers should continue to lower.
Residents can still submit damage reports to the county by calling 360-740-1153.
Though the flooding threat has evaporated, the Lewis County Emergency Operations Center remains active as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
