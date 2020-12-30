COUNTRY Financial announced this week it had named the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office as a 2020 recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation.
COUNTRY Financial representative Laurie Gunsolley donated $18,500 to the Sheriff’s office this year to fund the purchase of mobile routers for their patrol vehicles. The routers help ensure officers can access radio and computer service in any area of the county.
Earlier this year, Gunsolley was able to make a portion of the donation to fund routers for five patrol vehicles. Later, she made an additional donation to the Sheriff’s office to outfit the entire fleet with the equipment.
“We’re so excited and grateful to work with Laurie and COUNTRY Financial. These devices provide a more reliable cellular data connection throughout the county and allow our deputies to be safer and more efficient,” said Chief Dusty Breen, of Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. “Additionally, they allow us to have better connection to access data and complete reports in areas we previously had no signal, and have better GPS tracking of vehicles in the event the deputy is unable to report an emergency or their location. They also provide better access to real-time data and notes being entered by dispatchers. The assistance from Laurie Gunsolley and COUNTRY Financial’s Operation Helping Heroes program to outfit all of our patrol vehicles is a generous gift and will make a huge impact.”
Through its Operation Helping Heroes program, COUNTRY Financial will donate $3 million to first responders, medical workers and military service members in the communities it does business in.
The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, it expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responder and military organizations.
