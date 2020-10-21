The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with United Way of Lewis County to recruit children for its annual Shop with a Cop Christmas program.
The program is open to children who are 7 years old and in second grade through high school.
Additional requirements and applications can be located on the main sheriff’s office webpage at https://lewiscountywa.gov/offices/sheriff/, look for the links in blue on the main page. Applications are also available at the front counter of the Sheriff’s Office.
School staff, neighbors, social workers, parents and other community members can nominate children who are in need of a positive experience. The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 13. Those selected will be notified Nov. 18 and the event will take place Dec. 10.
Shop with a Cop is funded through the Sheriff’s Office Association, which coordinates donations and grants. To donate, send payment to LCSOA, 345 W. Main St., Chehalis, WA 98532.
