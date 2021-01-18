The Lewis County Seniors nonprofit organization is asking for the community’s assistance in bringing Valentine’s Day cheer to senior citizens in our community this year.
The nonprofit has created a shopping list at Amazon.com for blank cards, gift bags and candy.
“Lewis County Seniors is hoping to deliver these cards to local elementary schools and have kids decorate the cards for the seniors we are serving,” the nonprofit wrote on Facebook. “We would like to get this completed by Feb. 5 to begin assembling the packages.”
Local teachers who have a class that would like to participate are asked to email Lindsay Giberson at lindsay.giberson@Lewiscountyseniors.org.
“Thank you to the entire Lewis County community for your continued support through the COVID crisis to keep our seniors safe,” Lewis County Seniors wrote. “We appreciate you all so much!”
The Valentine’s Day shopping list can be found here: https://amzn.to/2XR3Lft.
The regular Lewis County Seniors Wish List can be found here: https://amzn.to/3qrt0Be
“Our shipping address is already loaded so you only have to check out in your cart,” the nonprofit wrote. “Don’t forget to add ‘Lewis County Seniors’ to your Amazon Smile account.”
