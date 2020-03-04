The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications from residents interested in filling a vacancy on its Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC).
Applicants must represent a business required to collect lodging taxes in unincorporated Lewis County.
Lewis County collects lodging tax in unincorporated parts of the county and then distributes the money among Lewis County entities that support tourism. LTAC volunteers consider applications for lodging tax grants and make recommendations to the county commission on how to best allocate those funds. Applications are available online at lewiscountywa.gov. The appointment expires Dec. 31, 2021.
To apply, submit an application and a letter of interest to Rieva Lester, Clerk of the Board, by mail at 351 NW North St., Chehalis, WA 98532, or via email (attn.: LTAC) at committees@lewiscountywa.gov. Applications are due by 3 p.m. March 26, 2020.
