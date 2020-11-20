The Lewis County Board of Commissioners is seeking a volunteer to represent the county on the Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council.
The LMTAAA is a governmental agency sponsored by the three councils that manages, plans, funds and advocates for services for the elderly and younger people who are disabled.
The council meets from 9:30 a.m. to noon the first Wednesday of each month in Olympia. Members are assigned to committees and are not paid, but offered mileage reimbursements.
Applications are available online at lewiscountywa.gov/media/documents/Citizen_Boards_and_Committee_applications_cBB9See.pdf. Applications should be sent in duplicate to the Lewis County Board of Commissioners and the LMTAAA at committees@lewiscountywa.gov and charyl.warriner@dshs.wa.gov.
Applications are due by 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10. For more information about the LMTAAA, go to www.lmtaaa.org.
