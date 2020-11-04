Results early Tuesday night indicate Lewis County residents voted 64.92 percent in favor of President Donald Trump — almost identical to the county-wide vote in 2016, when the 64.4 percent of county voters cast their ballot for Trump.
Hours before the election, Lewis County Republicans Chair Fred Rider predicted a 70 percent win for Trump. Similar to Rider, Carol Brock, chair of the Lewis County Democrats, expected Trump to win the majority of the county’s votes.
“I don’t know if it’ll be as strong as it was (in 2016),” Brock said, noting the exceptionally high levels of voter participation seen in the county and across the nation. “A lot of people voted for him in 2016, for a lot of reasons. People didn’t like Hillary, people remembered him from being on ‘The Apprentice,’ … but he’s a known factor now.”
In the months leading up to the election, more and more progressive signs have popped up across the county, from Black Lives Matter and pride signs to more candidate-specific yard signs. Rider said it would’ve concerned him in 2016, but in 2020, he suspects that sign dispersal has largely been thwarted by COVID-19 anyway, making them somewhat unreliable gauges. The pandemic has, in fact, stopped some local Republican candidates from campaigning door-to-door or holding more frequent events.
Brock’s prediction of less intense Trump support in Lewis County is partially informed by the amount of progressive newcomers she said she’s observed recently. She herself moved here from King County.
“The only thing I do know is that I’ve had a lot of people contacting me that are new to the county,” Brock said. “We moved down here for retirement because we wanted some property, and it was affordable … we didn't realize how much that Uncle Sam sign up near the freeway really reflects a lot of what people here think.”
Over the summer, Cook Political Report indicated that Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes much of Southwest Washington, shifted more to the left, and although the congressional race between Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Democrat Carolyn Long proved to be tight this year and in 2020, that doesn’t necessarily mean a shift within Lewis County. In 2018, despite a tight race, Lewis County voted for Beutler with a whopping 73.9 percent.
This year, Beutler still won in a landslide, but was down 3 percent from her 2018 numbers in the county.
Meanwhile, support for Trump, and outspoken Trump supporter Loren Culp, who’s running to unseat Gov. Jay Inslee, has also been abundant in the area. On Sunday, for example, Centralia’s main drag was backed up by a lengthy parade of Trump supporters in Trucks. Culp’s recent rally in Toledo also drew attendance from several county leaders.
While Lewis County’s support for the president is clear, who actually assumes the role may not be determined until days later, as many states with different procedures continue to count mail-in ballots.
“I’m over the stress,” Rider said. “Now I'm just gonna sit and watch the numbers. There ain’t much you can do about it.”
Another example of how Trump supporter disrespect the flag. Check the US Flag Code. Also check out the first Commandment because some folk are elevating flag and country to that level.
Careful, we have all seen how well the democrats express their love of flag; by burning it.
