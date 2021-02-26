The Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) is seeking college students for summer jobs to work with teams on the Cowlitz Falls Hydroelectric Project and PUD operations.
The seasonal positions will require the selected students to primarily assist with the upkeep of park facilities and wildlife lands. Those hired for the positions by Chehalis and Morton operations will assist with a variety of entry-level tasks, a press release from the PUD stated.
“Eligible candidates must be enrolled as a full-time student in an accredited college program, and maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher,” the press release stated.
More information about the jobs and the application can be found at www.lcpud.org. The deadline to apply is March 5.