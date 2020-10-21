The Lewis County Public Utility District board of commissioners decided to hold off on voting on the rate increase and asked PUD staff to prepare a resolution on a revised rate proposal that results in a net residential customer rate increase of less than 2 percent.
The commissioners were concerned with the impacts of COVID-19 on customers.
The PUD held its second rate hearing on Oct. 6, at which staff proposed a 3.4 percent increase in the energy consumption charge for residential accounts in 2021. The PUD calculated that since the demand charge of 95 cents is planned to remain the same, the average residential customer (using 1,400 kWh per month) should see about a 2.6 percent increase or $3.32 on their bill.
“Because we are having extremely tough times right now because of COVID, people have lost their jobs, life has been interrupted. It’s just been a really tough time. I think that we should take a deeper look at rates and try to offer relief to our customers,” said Commissioner Tim Cournyer.
Cournyer asked that staff create a rate proposal that keeps the net increase to less than 2 percent for residential customers.
“Hopefully we can do this without jeopardizing our strategic plan moving forward,” said Cournyer.
Commissioners Ed Rothlin and Ben Kostick agreed with Cournyer’s proposal. Kostick said that the PUD did receive more official public comment since the second rate hearing at the last meeting.
“Of course, generally, the public comment was to not raise rates,” he said.
PUD General Manager Chris Roden said that staff will go forward as the commission directs and prepares the proposal for the next meeting on Nov. 3.
Roden said that staff should be able to lower the rate increase despite cost pressures from the Bonneville Power Administration, plans to invest in capital projects, investments in broadband and other costs.
The PUD continues to have a moratorium on disconnecting past-due accounts. More information on the PUD electricity rates, planned capital projects and upcoming meetings can be found at ww.lcpud.org.
