There are two Lewis County Public Utility District seats up for reelection — District 1 and 2. Three candidates are running for District 1 — Ben Kostick, Steve Grega and Michael Kelly — in the primary election on August 4. Ed Rothlin is running for the District 2 seat unopposed.
Kostick is the incumbent and has been on the PUD commission for 14 consecutive years.
“I decided to run to keep my seat on the commission because there are some things that we’re doing, things that we’re planning for in the near future and in the long term that I want to see to an end,” he said.
He said that his priorities for the PUD in the coming years are to strengthen the more than 50-year-old infrastructure to continue to provide quality service to customers. He is also focused on expanding broadband fiber internet network to more areas in Lewis County.
“That’s another reason why I want to stay on the commission because I think that expanding broadband is pretty important and it’s something that we can’t drop. We need to keep moving forward with that,” said Kostick.
Kostick owns a CPA firm in Chehalis, operates a small Christmas tree farm, and worked for Cowlitz PUD after graduating from college.
“My accounting background, I think, gives me a different perspective on the board and I understand the financial side of it. I have a knowledge of the practical side of the utility as well as the accounting side of utility,” he said.
Kostick said that he has learned through various trainings that the PUD doesn’t just provide electrical service but provides quality of life through reliable service.
Michael Kelly works for TransAlta Centralia Generation LLC and is also running for PUD Commissioner District 1.
“I am running to help protect my community from exorbitant electricity prices that are headed our way if we are not prepared. I have almost 20 years of power industry knowledge,” he said.
Kelly is a former elected Centralia School Board director and said that experience will allow him to work with diverse groups of people to find consensus on issues.
“I have an understanding of the grid and how power industry pricing works, and what’s concerning to me is that the Pacific Northwest region will lose approximately 4,800 megawatts or enough power to provide electricity for 3.8 million homes due to local and regional coal plant closures,” he said.
Kelly said that there will be “massive job loss” in Lewis County as well as rolling blackouts and electricity prices will increase if action is not taken.
“I work in the controls area of the power plant so I have exposure to how the whole plant runs inside and out. ... Affordable electricity rates are my number one priority,” he said.
Steve Grega, who is also running for Commissioner District 1, is a retired Lewis County PUD engineer who worked there for more than 40 years. Similar to Kostick, Grega runs a Christmas tree farm which he says gives him a business background as well.
“I’m well aware of how the PUD functions and it seems like ever since we’ve hired managers out of the area, we’ve kind of lost the focus of what’s important to the customers and I look at it as two things — number one is, of course, reliable power and the second is the lowest possible electrical rates,” said Grega.
Grega said that he feels the focus has been lost because the number of managers at the PUD has increased from one general manager to about 10 different managers in different areas.
“The past few years I’ve been attending the budgeting sessions and rate hearing sessions and I see every year more positions are added and the cost continues to go up. I question the need for all of these positions,” he said.
Grega said that his biggest priority for the PUD is to try and maintain the electrical rates as low as possible.
“Looking at the future budgets — we are looking at some pretty hefty rate increases in the coming years and I would like the PUD to be more efficient in trying to minimize those increases,” he said.
Grega said that in his retirement he volunteered for an organization called Love Inc. and transported donated furniture to those in need.
“I guess I never saw this side of society before in my regular job and I see how a little bit of an increase in rates hurts these people. I think we need to address that the rate increases really hurt the low-income population,” he said.
The top two candidates of the primary election will continue onto the general election held on Nov. 3.
Ed Rothlin is running unopposed for the PUD Commissioner District 2 seat. He was appointed to the commission in November of 2019 to serve until the next election after the death of Dean Dahlin who previously occupied the District 2 seat. If Rothlin is elected he will finish out the remaining years of the six-year term.
Rothlin has worked in education for 42 years, most recently serving as the superintendent of the Chehalis School District. He announced his retirement from that position at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Rothlin said that he didn’t expect to be running unopposed.
“I think District 1 is an example of that — you have three people interested,” he said.
Rothlin said that overseeing the operations of the school district with a large budget, many employees and curriculum cycles has equipped him with the skills to be of benefit to the PUD.
“There’s a lot of responsibility with keeping a budget flat and consistent and you want to stay away from those things that can make your budget peak. I think taking care of the infrastructure at the PUD and not letting it get too outdated is important,” he said.
Rothlin said that he’s running for the PUD Commissioner seat because he feels he has a level of expertise that would be valuable on the board of commissioners.
“As superintendent, 80 percent of our budget was people and that relationship piece and managing an organization that has a considerable budget — while not as large as the PUD — that expertise in balancing budgets and being responsible to customers could be valuable to the PUD,” he said.
