The Lewis County PUD is planning to hold virtual public hearings in September and October to discuss proposed budgets, rates and its Integrated Resource Plan.
The hearings will be held using Zoom, an internet-based video conferencing app, which will allow the public to watch and participate. Log-in details will be published on each public hearing agenda located at www.lcpud.org/meeting-agendas-minutes/.
Additionally, for those who do not have internet access, participants may visit the PUD’s Chehalis or Morton office locations to access the hearings virtually. A PUD attendant will be present to operate the Zoom video conference and to ensure proper social distancing and masking protocols are followed. Space will be limited due to public health social distancing requirements.
The PUD’s Chehalis auditorium is located at 345 NW. Pacific Ave. and the doors open at 9:45 a.m. PUD’s Morton auditorium is located at 240 7th St. and the doors open at 9:45 a.m.
Participants can also access the meetings by phone. Call-in details will be published on each public hearing agenda. Participants who phone-in only will not be able to provide questions or comments over the phone.
“Despite the challenges of holding in-person meetings during the pandemic, the PUD strongly encourages public participation in these hearings,” said Ben Kostick, President of the PUD Board of Commissioners. “We’re trying to provide a range of options that both maintain public health guidance and enable members of the public to be involved.”
The first public hearing involves the budget and takes place at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1. The second hearing on budget, the first hearing on rates and the Integrated Resource Plan takes place at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15. The second hearing on rates takes place at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The agenda and materials for each hearing will be posted to the meeting agendas and minutes webpage prior to each hearing. For those not able to participate through the options above, the PUD encourages questions and comments to be submitted by email to execadmin@lcpud.org, or by postal mail to Lewis County PUD, Attn: Executive Assistant. PO Box 330, Chehalis, WA, 98532.
