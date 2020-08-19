Though all three Lewis County Commissioners have expressed frustration with being given 10 percent raises during a pandemic, the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday advised them to abide by the county Salary Commission’s decision.
“Under statute you have to set your salary in the budget as the salary commission said,” civil deputy prosecutor Eric Eisenberg told the commissioners during a meeting Tuesday.
Challenging that could cause legal problems for the county, Eisenberg added.
“The simplest thing to do … is just to accept the raise,” he said. After accepting the money, they can choose individually to donate some or all of the additional money back to the county or to other community causes.
Under state law, there are only a few ways for a county commissioner to get a raise, according to the Municipal Research and Services Center. First, they can vote as a body to raise the commissioners’ salaries, but in that scenario, must set the raise to take effect after each commissioner’s current term is over. Commissioners can’t raise or decrease their own salaries mid-term.
County commissions can also create a salary commission of Lewis County citizens to consider raises. The BOCC empaneled this salary commission in 2018, although it didn’t meet for the first time until February of this year.
“If a salary commission is created, the elected officials are paid the salaries established by the commission, although the salaries are subject to referendum,” according to MRSC. “If no referendum is filed within 30 days, the new salaries can be effective immediately, except if the commission determines a salary should be decreased, since no decrease is allowed during a term.”
The salary commission announced its decision to grant the county commissioners each 10 percent raises on Aug. 11, but voted to approve the raises on July 7.
Since the salary commission only filed their full report last week, a citizen could still have time to file a referendum to get the Salary Commission’s recommendation on a ballot, Eisenberg confirmed for The Chronicle.
“The board put themselves in this position by creating the salary commission,” Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer said Tuesday. “The role of the salary commission is not to evaluate the people who are in the position. Their job is to evaluate the job and what it calls for. They did their job.”
The day of the salary commission’s announcement, Fund told The Chronicle she was “taken aback” by the decision to give elected officials raises when many people in the community are still out of work due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I already decided the extra money I earn will go back to the community,” commissioner Gary Stamper said Tuesday. “My vote is going to be to make this as less complicated as possible and accept the salary commission’s recommendation. I’m also going to recommend the other electeds receive the exact same percentage as the salary commission recommended for the commissioners.”
The commissioners have not yet taken action to add the raises to the county budget. Eisenberg told them they’re not under an immediate timeline to do so.
County Assessor Diane Dorey spoke in favor for raises for the other elected officials, noting that all other county employees received raises in 2020.
“My office has generated $469,000 in new tax money that you’ll be receiving in 2021,” she said, explaining that some of that revenue was associated with work on the Skookumchuck Wind Project. “There are additional tax dollars coming in and I know the taxpayers of Lewis County are strapped, but I feel so am I.”
Each County Commissioner makes a little over $82,000 per year plus benefits, meaning a 10 percent raise would amount to $8,200 each, or $24,200 total.
The remaining elected officials are compensated with the following approximate salaries: Sheriff Rob Snaza , $111,000; Assessor Diane Dorey, $75,000; Auditor Larry Grove $75,000; Treasurer Arny Davis, $75,000; Coroner Warren McLeod, $75,000, Clerk Scott Tinney, $75,000 and Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer, $144,000.
Meyer’s salary is calculated differently than the other elected officials. Washington state reimburses the county at a rate of half of a Superior Court judge’s salary to go toward Meyer’s position. According to Meyer, the county is supposed to match the state’s payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.