The Lewis County Board of Commissioners made three proclamations Monday during its regular business meeting, recognizing the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, 911 emergency service and recognizing National Suicide Prevention Week from Sept. 6 through 12.
The first proclamation recognized the 19th anniversary of the day the Twin Towers fell in New York.
“Americans united through the emotions of loss, determination and dedication of those who diligently labored to restore order and honor,” the proclamation reads.
The commissioners proclaimed Friday, Sept. 11 as a “day of commemoration and remembrance for all those who perform their duties with great resolve, who honorably serve and at times commit themselves to the ultimate sacrifice, and who have given their lives to provide for our safekeeping, preserve our democracy and protect our freedom.”
The commissioners also proclaimed Sept. 11 as 911 Day in Lewis County, joining the state of Washington, which made a similar proclamation.
The proclamation recognizes “the importance of 9-1-1 service to our health and safety and in offering our gratitude to the thousands of public safety providers on whom we rely every day.”
The third proclamation named Sept. 6 through 12 Suicide Prevention Week recognized September as “Recovery Month” to coincide with National Suicide Prevention Week.
The proclamation notes that the intention is to raise awareness for the issue and to educate residents about suicide.
“(I)t is essential that we educate residents about suicide and mental health and substance abuse problems, including the ways they affect all people in the community,” the proclamation reads.
Lewis County is experiencing an increase in suicides this year, the Lewis County Coroner’s Office previously reported.
Commissioner Edna Fund said the week had special significance for her.
“We had a friend in April who committed suicide and his father has committed suicide years before when he was a teenager,” she said. “You just never knew. … We can help these people back from the suicidal thoughts and bring them back so they can be productive citizens and be with their families enjoying life.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
