Lewis County announced this week that on Friday it mailed 474 ballots to military and overseas voters for the Nov. 3rd general election, 45 days before the election as required by law.
The signature on the ballot declaration must be dated no later than Election Day and must be received by the Lewis County Auditor’s Office one day before certification of the election.
Military and overseas voters can return their ballots by fax or email and must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information or to check voter registration, go to www.votewa.gov. Or elections.lewiscountywa.gov.
