Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, the Lewis County Fire Marshal will modify the county’s burn restrictions from a total burn ban, including campfires, to allow recreational fires and barbecues with solid fuel.
The decision was made in light of weather conditions in the forecast, according to a news release from Lewis County.
Recreational fires may be no greater than 3 feet in diameter and must be contained in a ring of metal, stone, or brick.
