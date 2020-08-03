The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved an ordinance that lifts the moratorium on certain building permits within the Middle Fork Water and Sewer System, despite the fact there is no agreement with Water and Sewer District 2 to provide services to the neighboring Middle Fork Water and Sewer System.
The BOCC intended to have a deal in place with Water and Sewer District 2 to provide services to Middle Fork Water and Sewer System, formerly known as Water and Sewer District 5, last week, however, due to some differences in opinions it did not come to fruition. The lack of sewer services in the Middle Fork system is why there was a building moratorium in place.
Deputy District Attorney Eric Eisenberg said on Monday the deal is close to being done and in all likelihood will reach a conclusion sooner rather than later, yet an agreement couldn’t be reached about what the appropriate rates and charges should be for customers.
Eisenberg told the BOCC, “Based on where we’re at right now, that leaves you with three main options.”
The three options provided by Eisenberg, presented as options A, B and C, are as follows:
A. Leave the moratorium in place until a deal is reached, which would likely mean contractors would miss the building season entirely.
B. Table the ordinance for another week or two until an agreement is reached, effectively keeping all the BOCC’s options on the table, but there is a possibility builders could miss out on the building season.
C. Lift the moratorium with an updated version of the ordinance that reflects the fact there is not a deal in place with Water and Sewer District 2 yet, allowing people to apply for building permits now.
While noting some of the advantages and disadvantages of the three options, Eisenberg said, “(option C) is less clean and simple because we do not have a final deal with District 2.”
However, for the BOCC, giving builders an opportunity at getting to work this building season appeared to be a high priority.
“We need housing, we need things to move forward,” Commissioner Edna Fund said. “It looks like we have really exhausted all other options that we know of.”
Commissioner Bobby Jackson, who appeared over a video call, asked Eisenberg, “It doesn’t prevent someone from getting a building permit immediately, is that correct?”
Eisenberg made it clear that while building permits could, in theory, be issued, it will likely take anywhere from two to four months for anyone to be physically connected to water services.
The moratorium preventing building to happen at the Birchfield development had been in place since August of 2018, stemming from a decision made by Water and Sewer District 2 to not accept new applications for sewer services from property owners in District 5 after they determined their interlocal agreement null and void.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.