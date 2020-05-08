The Washington State Department of Health has revoked the credential of a Lewis County Home Care Aide after she was accused of unprofessional conduct, the agency announced recently.
According to the DOH, Toni Nichole Warden was employed as an in-home caregiver by ResCare in Lewis County and was accused of “verbally and physically” abusing a “vulnerable adult in her care,” thereby committing unprofessional conduct.
According to DOH, in September 2019, Adult Protective Services reviewed complaints that she had physically abused the adult on two occasions and had mentally abused the same adult on another occasion.
In addition to the DOH revoking Warden’s credential, she has been disqualified from working with vulnerable patients again as of November of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.