Lewis County’s five-year strategic plan was officially adopted Monday and can now be viewed by the public. Residents can find it online here: packetwriter.lewiscountywa.gov/media/proposal-660/Lewis_County_Strategic_Plan_10.27.2020.pdf.
Commissioners will likely create a small “scorecard” so Lewis County residents can track commissioners’ progress pertaining to goals set out in the strategic plan.
Five directives identified in the plan include economic development, housing & proactive growth, public health & social services, fiscal sustainability & organizational efficiency, and public safety.
