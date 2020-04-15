Due to a growing number of “runaway brush fires” the Lewis County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking residents to take precautions when burning yard waste during spring cleaning.
Burn permits are required for any fire in excess of 3 feet by 3 feet by 2 feet. Effective at noon, Wednesday, maximum size of piles is being reduced to 10 feet by 10 feet by 6 feet until further notice.
Burn permits may be obtained online at burnpermit.lewiscountywa.gov. Residents are encouraged to practice safe burning and keep sufficient water and tools available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.