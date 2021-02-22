Lewis County residents can recycle tires for free during two events in March.
The events will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 5, 6, 12 and 13 at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 1909 S. Gold St., Centralia, in the south parking lot and at the city of Winlock Public Works Department, 712 NW Dexter Ave., Winlock.
The events will accept passenger and light truck tires, either on or off the rim, and semi-truck tires off the rim, according to a press release from the county. Each customer is permitted to bring up to 15 tires, and must show proof of residency to drop off tires at the event.
No heavy equipment tires or tires from businesses will be accepted.
Customers are asked to follow COVID-19 protocols when dropping off tires at the event by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
The Lewis County Department of Public Works Solid Waste Utility Division is partnering with the Lewis County Department of Social and Health Services, the Code Enforcement Department, the city of Winlock, the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, and the Washington state Department of Ecology to offer the event.
Customers can pay to recycle any tires above the event’s limit at either the Centralia or Morton transfer stations. Fees are $3 for each passenger or light truck tire off the rim, $5 for each passenger or light truck tire on the rim, $10 for a semi-truck tire off the rim and $20 for a semi-truck tire on the rim.
Anyone with questions can call 740-1451.