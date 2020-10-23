Lewis County commissioners will adopt a final draft of their five-year strategic plan in the next few weeks after receiving significant input from residents — over 400 resident surveys were turned in and almost 300 residents participated in stakeholder meetings to craft the plan.
The citizen-led Strategic Planning Advisory Committee (SPAC) and Utah-based firm Tanner LLC worked to craft the plan instead of county leaders — a strategy that commissioners hoped would increase participation.
“People really, really appreciated and enjoyed the opportunity to give input,” SPAC member Peggy Hammer told commissioners Wednesday. “So I would hope that we would, the commissioners would, remember this process for the future.”
Commissioners noted that strategic plans often get put on a shelf to collect dust, especially when they’re created through a top-down approach.
“We wanted the community to take ownership of this, and that’s exactly what they did,” Commissioner Bobby Jackson said.
Dr. Lindsey Pollock and Sean Swope, both challenging sitting commissioners in the upcoming election, have criticized the county for only looking five years out. In an interview with The Chronicle, Pollock said the county missed the opportunity in working with Tanner LLC to develop a 10-year strategic plan.
But commissioners argue that, after a few years without any strategic plan, immediate needs had to be addressed first. Joe Clark, who served on SPAC, agreed that the county should start looking further down the road, but that first, “we needed to kind of right the ship a little bit.”
The draft of the strategic plan, a short, 17-page document, describes the county as being “at a crossroads ripe with opportunity,” and establishes the county’s primary directive to “build upon our location, resiliency, and strong sense of community to offer future generations the opportunity to build a life for themselves in this beautiful environment that we are fortunate to call home.”
However, it also describes a grim financial state, pointing to unfunded state mandates, infrastructure regulations, and “core services” that have placed a burden on the county.
“To put it boldly, the current financial trajectory of the County is not sustainable,” it reads.
One of the five strategic directives outlined in the plan, fiscal sustainability and organizational efficiency, identifies a strategy to address the issue, which would include recruiting more businesses to move to the area, thus raking in more commercial property tax. It’s a goal county commissioners and their challengers have discussed, noting that tech jobs from Seattle and Portland could be brought to the area, which currently has little representation in those fields.
The other four strategic directives include economic development, housing and proactive growth, public health and social services, and public safety. Each directive includes metrics for success, which Commissioner Edna Fund hopes will hold commissioners accountable in their implementation of the plan.
The drafted plan presented Wednesday encourages county commissioners to create a “community scorecard” for citizens to keep track of how the county is doing.
Directives and metrics identified in the document largely mirror what commissioners have identified as their priorities in running the county. For example, economic development includes goals to increase internet access and complete flood mitigation projects.
The plan also identifies a lack of housing, “with vacancy rates currently less than 1 percent” as the biggest factor limiting county-wide growth, and sets out a plan to expedite housing projects by reducing “unnecessary hurdles” to development.
Tanner LLC will likely stay with the county for a few more meetings, according to County Manager Erik Martin, in order to give guidance regarding implementation of the plan. The plan also includes semi-annual follow-ups with SPAC.
Final adoption of the strategic plan will likely occur in early November.
(1) comment
The county commissioners and candidates are indulging in magical thinking if they believe Lewis County could attract tech companies away from Seattle and Portland. No tech company would ever come to an area with such woefully substandard internet infrastructure. Tech companies need massive bandwidth and solid reliability, which only fiber cable in the ground can ensure. Even if Starlink becomes a local reality, it’s still a relatively unproven technology and will only offer up to 100 Mbps, which would not even come close to providing what tech companies need when it becomes available. They need gigabits of bandwidth, not megabits.
We can’t look to ToledoTel to expand its fibre network because they’re hindered from expanding their service area by obsolete legislation that gives the large existing telecoms an unfair advantage, It would require going up against the big telecoms and all their money and influence in our state legislature to make that change. This would require political “heavy lifting.”
Also, the tech industry requires a highly educated workforce. With a ho-hum education system and citizens that have repeatedly shown deep reluctance to fund local education, we would not be able to provide the trained workers they need.
Additionally, the tech industry is very diverse. Lewis County’s entrenched hostility to non-whites and diversity in general (made so visible by the Hamilton sign and the Morton rallies), I very much doubt tech workers would be interested in bringing their families to Lewis County.
Rather than the pipedream of drawing tech companies, why don’t our county commissioners focus on developing business opportunities in agriculture, which Lewis County is strong in? For example, laminated wood products or hemp production along with the various value-added products that could be developed from either of those products would be far more sensible and realistic areas for economic development our county leaders could be exploring.
