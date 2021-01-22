The Lewis County Coroner’s Office released its 2020 annual report last week and showed a total of 874 deaths in 2020, up from 810 deaths in 2019.
Of those 874 deaths in 2020, 791 were of natural causes, three were homicides, 18 were suicides, 43 were accidental, eight were deaths of undetermined cause and 11 were department assists, which is when the coroner’s office assists another law enforcement agency with a task, such as identifying human remains.
For comparison, 2019 saw 747 natural deaths, one homicide, 14 suicides, 22 accidental deaths, 15 undetermined causes of death, nine department assists and two public assists.
So far in 2021, the Lewis County Coroner’s Office has recorded 27 deaths, including one accidental death and one pending death that is more than likely drug related, McLeod told Lewis County commissioners during a recent update.
The coroner’s annual report does not include specific causes of death, but McLeod reported some additional information to the Lewis County Board of Commissioners at the Jan. 12 meeting.
He reported that deaths due to overdoses dramatically increased this last year, from five deaths in 2019 up to 29 in 2020, with a 30th pending.
Of those he investigated, he stated that methamphetamine was the leading cause of overdoses, followed by ingestion of fentanyl, which was the confirmed cause of four deaths in 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid used for treating severe pain, is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, and is often mixed with heroin or cocaine in illegal drug markets.
There are currently two cases of controlled substances homicide in Lewis County Superior Court, each stemming from a death by fentanyl poisoning.
McLeod also gave the commissioners an update the the work his office has been doing with COVID-19.
McLeod confirmed that every decedent who goes through the county coroner’s office is tested for COVID-19, which resulted in a total of three positive tests in 2020. But even if the deceased person tests positive for the disease, their death doesn’t qualify as a COVID-19-related death unless they exhibited positive symptoms of the disease.
“The CDC has made it clear that COVID is not a cause of death, so the cause of death needs to be listed as respiratory compromise or cardiac with COVID as a contributing factor,” McLeod said to the commissioners.
According to the National Center for Health Statistics, death-certifiers can list COVID-19 as a “probable” or “presumed” underlying cause of death “if the certifier suspects COVID-19 or determines it was likely” — whether or not a laboratory test has confirmed it.
As of press time Friday afternoon, Lewis County has reported a total of 2,709 positive cases of COVID-19 and of those, the county reports 34 COVID-19-related deaths.
