The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will move its weekly business meetings from Monday mornings to Tuesday afternoons at 2 p.m., effective March 2.
Like all official meetings of the BOCC, business meetings are open to the public, currently via Zoom links which can be found online here: https://lewiscountywa.gov/offices/commissioners/agendas-calendar/.
Business meetings are held for commissioners to officially approve resolutions and other measures, and include time for the public comment. The time change, according to Commissioner Gary Stamper, is an attempt to accommodate more peoples’ schedules.