Little changed in the Lewis County commissioner races after second and third rounds of votes were counted and added to Lewis County’s primary election totals this week.
Edna Fund, running to secure her third term as a Lewis County Commissioner in district 1, had 43.9 percent, or 2,639 votes Tuesday to challenger Sean Swope’s 53.7 percent and 3,226 votes.
On Friday morning, Fund had 43.82 percent to Swope’s 53.93 percent.
On Tuesday, incumbent Bobby Jackson had 40.29 percent, or 2,583 votes, and challenger Lindsey Pollock had 57.53 percent, or 3,688 votes.
On Friday morning, Jackson had 39.61 percent to Pollock’s 58.36 percent.
All four candidates are Republicans.
