The Lewis County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved an agreement between the county and the city of Tumwater that allows for inmates from Tumwater to be housed at the county’s jail facility.
According to the agreement, the county will charge a daily $75 fee for each bed that is used by an inmate from Tumwater.
Lewis County Corrections Chief Chris Sweet said the Sheriff’s Department already has an agreement with the city of Olympia. He said the Tumwater Police Department reached out in search of a second option for an incarceration facility.
“We decided that yeah, we’ll open that up and see what they needed,” Sweet said. “We were able to determine that what they needed is something we could obviously provide to them.”
According to Sweet, the agreement with Tumwater is one of many similar agreements the county has with other cities.
He said the agreement, similar to the others the county has signed, states that local arrests take priority and the population can’t exceed a number manageable by employees.
“All the contract agencies that have that contract with us know that we will be denying their inmates to come to our facility, because of the population level,” Sweet said. “That’s clearly written out and printed out in the contracts.”
Commissioner Gary Stamper said contracts like those signed with the City of Tumwater provide revenue for the Sheriff’s department.
“In turn, that lessens the cost for law enforcement,” Stamper said.
Sweet continued by saying the partnerships are a way for Lewis County to utilize some of their assets, such as available bed space, as a means to assist nearby cities and counties that may not have available space.
“This is at the direction of Sheriff (Robert) Snaza,” Sweet said. “He wants to accommodate, especially for our neighboring counties, that if they need a facility to house their inmates, that we would provide that opportunity for them as well.”
