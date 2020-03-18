The Lewis County Chapter of Realtors, a group of realtors from many different organizations across the county, recently donated $17,000 to the Lewis County Autism Coalition by holding a silent auction and live auction at the chapter’s 2020 installation banquet.
“Our families need support during this national emergency and ongoing, the Realtors’ donation helps ensure we will be there for them. This donation is a wonderful start to our 10th anniversary year,” said President of the Lewis County Autism Coalition Lisa Davis.
The Lewis County Autism Coalition was founded in 2010 as a partnership of human services agencies, educators, health professionals and adults on the autism spectrum that work together to provide services and resources to those affected by autism in our community, according to the LCAC website.
Chairman of the Lewis County Chapter of Realtors Brent Taylor presented the check to Davis on the morning of Friday, March 13 at the Old Credit Union Building with the company of Luke Kilgore with Title Guaranty and Pam Rayton and Angie Brown, of Lewis County Title Company.
“Every year the realtors’ chapter chooses a charity for our installation banquet and some ideas were thrown around and the Autism Coalition was brought up. I myself personally am a parent of an autistic child so that just kind of drove it home for me,” said Taylor. “There’s a lot of people that are affected by autism and it’s a lot more widespread than it appears.”
Taylor said that Lewis County realtors got together for a 50s-themed installation banquet that featured a live auction and a silent auction.
“The biggest thing is that the coalition is able to provide services to the parents, young adults and children that are affected by autism,” said Taylor.
Taylor also mentioned the importance of shedding more light on autism and those affected within the community and said he hopes the donation was able to help do that.
“These funds help ensure that more children will be screened for autism, that parents are connected to community resources, that teens have support toward self-sufficiency and that autistic adults can become self-advocates,” said Davis.
