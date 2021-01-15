More than 26,00 ballots will be mailed on Wednesday, Jan. 20, to all active registered voters in seven districts in Lewis County, according to a Friday press release from the Lewis County Auditor’s Office
The following districts of Lewis County will be receiving ballots: Castle Rock School District; Evaline School District; Toledo School District; White Pass School District; Fire District 1 (Onalaska); Fire District 13 (Curtis-Klaber-Boistfort); and Riverside Fire Authority. In addition, 58 military and overseas ballots were mailed out Jan. 8, 2021.
Ballots should begin arriving in mailboxes the week of Jan. 25-29. The U.S. Postal Service says it can take seven to 10 days for delivery. If ballot packets have not been received by Jan. 29, voters can receive a replacement ballot by any of the following methods:
• Online: Go to www.votewa.gov, log in and select “My Ballot” then “Online Ballot” to print your replacement ballot packet
• Call: 360-740-1164, 360-740-1278 or toll free within Lewis County at 1-800-562-6130, ext. 1164 or ext. 1278
• In-person: Lewis County Auditor’s Office at 351 NW North St., Chehalis
• Office hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday
• Election day: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Feb. 9
If a voter has moved, they may contact the Lewis County Auditor’s Office to update their voter registration or go online at www.votewa.gov. If there is a forwarding order in place with the U.S. Postal Service, the ballot packet will be forwarded but may take more time going through the forwarding process.
