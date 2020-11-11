After more optimistic projections regarding the county’s 2021 budget, commissioners approved several departments’ requests for budgetary increases, allowing a total expenditure increase of about $1 million to be written into next year’s budget.
The only request not fully funded by the county was from the Lewis County Coroner Warren McLeod’s request of $357,613 to elevate five employees from “casual help” to full-time status.
“As I’ve stated several times prior, the request … is not going to be shown by any of the data in this package to be a cost saving measure,” McLeod told commissioners Monday. “(But) it’s not fair to continue to treat dedicated county employees by paying them barely above minimum wage.”
McLeod told commissioners that although he requested five full-time employees (FTEs), three would also do the trick. Ultimately, commissioners agreed to fund 1.5 FTEs. With the help of funds from the prosecuting attorney’s office, the coroner will ultimately be able to elevate two employees to full-time status.
Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Meyer told commissioners that his office decided to commit approximately $50,000 to the coroner’s office, since many of the deaths they respond to also involve the prosecuting attorney’s office. The investment, he said, would be mutually beneficial.
“We think it’s a very worthwhile, and obviously needed, function, especially when we look at the increase in controlled substance deaths,” Meyer said. “And by definition, nearly 100 percent of controlled substance deaths include a controlled substance homicide, so that creates additional work for us … I think it’s a good spend.”
McLeod has pushed for the increase in months prior, describing how the “casual help” employees, who go through extensive certification and training, actually perform a substantial amount of work for the county, yet are capped at $15.50/hour, which only kicks in if they’re actively responding to a call.
On Monday, he described those employees as “getting slaughtered” by an increasing number of calls coming in during their on-call weekend shifts. In neighboring counties, Mcleod said, those employees could get a significant pay bump — “so it’s time for the county to show these employees that they value the work they do.”
Ultimately, Mcleod said the commissioner’s decision to elevate two employees to full-time represented a victory, especially since commissioners suggested they will likely re-evaluate the county’s budget mid-year to see if more of McLeod’s request could be funded.
In only funding part of the request, Commissioner Gary Stamper noted that large budget increases often require years of lobbying.
“You know, the Sheriff’s department has asked us for five or six sheriff’s extra deputies for years, and I think we’ve ended up in the last five years giving him one,” he said.
Commissioners also approved two increases for superior court: $174,000 for indigent defense and $122,000 related to family law and guardianship cases. The court commissioner’s salary was also increased by a little over $9,000. Lewis County District Court was approved for a $120,000 increase, which will go toward district court indigent defense attorneys, or public defenders, who haven’t seen a pay-bump since 2008. The county assessor was approved for a $21,000 increase for operational and maintenance costs, as well as to fund an annual “boot allowance” for appraisers.
Emergency Management was approved for a $100,000 increase in order to fulfill state requirements regarding things like training exercises. The county jail, which has seen revenue dip due to pandemic-related restrictions on booking, was approved for just under $23,000.This Thursday, Nov. 12, at 5:30 p.m. the county will hold a special public meeting on the 2021 preliminary budget. Residents are encouraged to attend either in-person at the historic courthouse in Chehalis or via the Zoom link provided here: https://lewiscountywa.gov/offices/commissioners/agendas-calendar/special-meeting-notice-budget-informational-presentation2020/.
According to Budget Manager Becky Butler, commissioners can make changes to the preliminary 2021 budget up to Dec. 7, although she hopes all changes will be made before the end of the month.
