Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, bringing the total since March to 1,820.
Of Monday’s cases, eight were in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, and six each were in district 2 and 3.
Two people were under 20, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, four in their 40s, four in their 50s, two in their 60s and three in their 80s or older.
No additional recoveries have been announced. The total number of deaths is still 21.
